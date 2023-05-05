English
    360 ONE WAM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore, down 27.8% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 360 ONE WAM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 27.8% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.41 crore in March 2023 down 60.35% from Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.78 crore in March 2023 down 56.19% from Rs. 284.85 crore in March 2022.

    360 ONE WAM EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.85 in March 2022.

    360 ONE WAM shares closed at 420.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.70% over the last 12 months.

    360 ONE WAM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1539.2214.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1539.2214.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0210.2014.62
    Depreciation3.543.192.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.200.073.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1010.028.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.7115.74-15.40
    Other Income133.95110.48297.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.24126.22282.03
    Interest17.4815.8010.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.76110.42271.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.76110.42271.10
    Tax9.354.1732.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.41106.25238.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.41106.25238.12
    Equity Share Capital35.6117.8017.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6511.9526.85
    Diluted EPS2.5911.6826.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6511.9526.85
    Diluted EPS2.5911.6826.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am