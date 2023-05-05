360 ONE WAM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore, down 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 27.8% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.41 crore in March 2023 down 60.35% from Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.78 crore in March 2023 down 56.19% from Rs. 284.85 crore in March 2022.

360 ONE WAM EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.85 in March 2022.

360 ONE WAM shares closed at 420.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.70% over the last 12 months.