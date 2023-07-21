English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    360 ONE WAM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, up 56.28% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 360 ONE WAM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in June 2023 up 56.28% from Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.77 crore in June 2023 up 263.03% from Rs. 31.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.01 crore in June 2023 up 192.26% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2022.

    360 ONE WAM EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2022.

    360 ONE WAM shares closed at 519.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 28.82% over the last 12 months.

    360 ONE WAM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1610.1514.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1610.1514.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9310.0212.95
    Depreciation3.343.542.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.20-0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.719.104.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.83-12.71-5.20
    Other Income135.50133.9549.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.67121.2443.98
    Interest17.6817.4811.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.99103.7632.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.99103.7632.25
    Tax0.229.350.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.7794.4131.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.7794.4131.89
    Equity Share Capital35.7035.6117.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.653.59
    Diluted EPS3.182.593.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.653.59
    Diluted EPS3.182.593.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #360 ONE WAM #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!