360 ONE WAM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 558.96 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.96 crore in June 2023 up 21.38% from Rs. 460.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.76 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 156.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.05 crore in June 2023 up 20.19% from Rs. 288.76 crore in June 2022.

360 ONE WAM EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.65 in June 2022.

360 ONE WAM shares closed at 519.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 28.82% over the last 12 months.