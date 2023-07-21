English
    360 ONE WAM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 558.96 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 360 ONE WAM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 558.96 crore in June 2023 up 21.38% from Rs. 460.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.76 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 156.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.05 crore in June 2023 up 20.19% from Rs. 288.76 crore in June 2022.

    360 ONE WAM EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.65 in June 2022.

    360 ONE WAM shares closed at 519.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 28.82% over the last 12 months.

    360 ONE WAM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations558.96479.91460.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations558.96479.91460.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost147.81127.69122.90
    Depreciation12.5712.4710.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2.873.220.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.8678.3556.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.59258.18270.09
    Other Income7.8949.928.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.48308.10278.26
    Interest110.61108.0276.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.87200.08201.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax223.87200.08201.44
    Tax40.2944.6744.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.58155.41156.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.58155.41156.58
    Minority Interest0.180.04--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates183.76155.45156.58
    Equity Share Capital35.7035.6117.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.154.3717.65
    Diluted EPS5.054.2617.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.154.3717.65
    Diluted EPS5.054.2617.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

