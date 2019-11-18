3-Point Analysis | Sequent Scientific Q2 review

Sequent Scientific posted an interesting set of Q2 numbers that reflect a strong show for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient.

Sales of the company grew by 12.9 percent year on year, driven by growth in APIs, which constitute 34 percent of quarterly sales. Formulations too jumped 7.7 percent on constant currency basis even as a strong improvement in Turkey was partially offset by performance in Europe and India.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine-print and the outlook on the company.