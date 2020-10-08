172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|3-point-analysis-how-earnings-in-q2fy21-will-pan-out-for-indian-companies-5936791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | How earnings in Q2FY21 will pan out for Indian companies?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out if Q2Fy21 results will reflect any signs of recovery

Moneycontrol News

While Q1 earnings were a washout quarter for India Inc due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns experts believe earnings in Q2 will fare better as businesses have emerged from a complete lockdown which has caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions. Lower input prices, cost-saving measures and demand recovery will also help earnings rebound in Q2.

So, which sectors can investors look out for? And how will this quarter pan out for Indian companies? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #earnings #Q2 earnings #video

