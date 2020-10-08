3-Point Analysis | How earnings in Q2FY21 will pan out for Indian companies?

While Q1 earnings were a washout quarter for India Inc due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns experts believe earnings in Q2 will fare better as businesses have emerged from a complete lockdown which has caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions. Lower input prices, cost-saving measures and demand recovery will also help earnings rebound in Q2.

So, which sectors can investors look out for? And how will this quarter pan out for Indian companies? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.