3-Point Analysis | Hero MotoCorp Q3 review

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.
Hero MotoCorp reported a significant decline in volumes in Q3FY20, which was attributed to macroeconomic and regulatory challenges.
Year-on-year (YoY), net operating revenue fell 11 percent. Average realisation rose 3.9 percent on the back of a price increase and higher sales of spare parts.
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:16 pm