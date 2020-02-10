3-Point Analysis | Hero MotoCorp Q3 review

Hero MotoCorp reported a significant decline in volumes in Q3FY20, which was attributed to macroeconomic and regulatory challenges.

Year-on-year (YoY), net operating revenue fell 11 percent. Average realisation rose 3.9 percent on the back of a price increase and higher sales of spare parts.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.