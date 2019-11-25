App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | HEG Q2 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what prospects does HEG hold for investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Second quarter numbers for carbon and graphite product manufacturing company HEG were impacted due to weak global demand in the steel and auto industry, and due to higher graphite electrode supplies from China.

Quarterly sales contracted by 69 percent YoY due to a sharp decline in realisations for graphite electrodes and cut-back in graphite electrode production. Graphite electrode prices have declined by approximately 60 percent from what was prevailing in Q2 FY19. Capacity utilisation has also reduced to 73 percent compared to 85 percent last year.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what prospects does HEG hold for investors.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Companies #earnings #HEG #Stocks to buy #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.