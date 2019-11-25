3-Point Analysis | HEG Q2 review

Second quarter numbers for carbon and graphite product manufacturing company HEG were impacted due to weak global demand in the steel and auto industry, and due to higher graphite electrode supplies from China.

Quarterly sales contracted by 69 percent YoY due to a sharp decline in realisations for graphite electrodes and cut-back in graphite electrode production. Graphite electrode prices have declined by approximately 60 percent from what was prevailing in Q2 FY19. Capacity utilisation has also reduced to 73 percent compared to 85 percent last year.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what prospects does HEG hold for investors.