3 Point Analysis | Delta Corp: A strong play

Sakshi Batra discusses the factors that led to Delta Corp's stellar performance in the last quarter of FY19.
Delta Corp (Delta), the only listed player in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India, has posted a very strong set of numbers in the last quarter of FY19. Healthy topline growth, coupled with strong operations performance, helped the company report a robust earnings.Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the factors that led to the stellar performance and what should be investors strategy now.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 02:01 pm