21st Cen Mgt Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2021 up 55% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021 up 41.98% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021 up 42.56% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 48.40 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 398.97% over the last 12 months.