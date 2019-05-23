21st Cen Mgt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 135.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2019 up 135.32% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2019 up 36.64% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019 up 115.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2018.

21st Cen Mgt EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2018.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 17.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.