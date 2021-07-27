21st Cen Mgt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 81.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in June 2021 up 81.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 99.64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 up 75.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

21st Cen Mgt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 21.15 on July 26, 2021 (NSE)