21st Cen Mgt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, down 116.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 21st Century Management are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in December 2018 down 116.15% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 down 123.13% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2018 down 117.49% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2017.
21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 21.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.43% over the last 12 months.
|21st Century Management
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|-2.16
|0.32
|13.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|-2.16
|0.32
|13.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.36
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.44
|-0.20
|13.02
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-0.15
|13.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-0.15
|13.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|-0.15
|13.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|3.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.35
|-0.15
|10.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.35
|-0.15
|10.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-0.14
|9.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-0.14
|9.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-0.14
|9.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-0.14
|9.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited