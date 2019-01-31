21st Cen Mgt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, down 116.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in December 2018 down 116.15% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 down 123.13% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2018 down 117.49% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2017.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 21.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.43% over the last 12 months.