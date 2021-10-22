21st Cen Mgt Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore, up 300960% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore in September 2021 up 300960% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.51 crore in September 2021 up 3987.93% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.33 crore in September 2021 up 5821.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

21st Cen Mgt EPS has increased to Rs. 29.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2020.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 48.40 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 398.97% over the last 12 months.