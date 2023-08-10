21st Cen Mgt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 125.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 125.66% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 38.33% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2023 up 38.53% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 20.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.