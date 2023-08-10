English
    21st Cen Mgt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 125.66% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 21st Century Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 125.66% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 38.33% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2023 up 38.53% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

    21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 20.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.

    21st Century Management
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.01-0.35-3.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.01-0.35-3.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.159.64--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.09-3.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.360.37
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.370.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.77-7.73-4.50
    Other Income--0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.77-7.71-4.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.77-7.71-4.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.77-7.71-4.50
    Tax--0.13--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.77-7.84-4.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.77-7.84-4.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.77-7.84-4.50
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-7.47-4.28
    Diluted EPS-2.64-7.47-4.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-7.47-4.28
    Diluted EPS-2.64-7.47-4.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

