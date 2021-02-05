21st Cen Mgt Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 470.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2020 up 470.58% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2020 up 368.7% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020 up 365.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

21st Cen Mgt EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2019.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 11.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.35% over the last 12 months.