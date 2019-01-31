21st Cen Mgt Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, down 119.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in December 2018 down 119.08% from Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2018 down 123.36% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2018 down 120.23% from Rs. 35.05 crore in December 2017.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 21.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.43% over the last 12 months.