21st Cen Mgt Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, down 119.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 21st Century Management are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in December 2018 down 119.08% from Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2018 down 123.36% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2018 down 120.23% from Rs. 35.05 crore in December 2017.
21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 21.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|21st Century Management
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|-6.70
|-11.59
|35.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|-6.70
|-11.59
|35.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.43
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.20
|-12.18
|34.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.13
|-12.14
|35.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.13
|-12.14
|35.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.13
|-12.14
|35.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.13
|-12.14
|30.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.13
|-12.14
|30.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.13
|-12.14
|30.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|-11.56
|29.04
|Diluted EPS
|-6.79
|-11.56
|29.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|-11.56
|29.04
|Diluted EPS
|-6.79
|-11.56
|29.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited