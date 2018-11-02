20 Microns Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore, up 10.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore in September 2018 up 10.96% from Rs. 97.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2018 up 23.65% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.39 crore in September 2018 up 14.38% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2017.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2017.

20 Microns shares closed at 42.80 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.