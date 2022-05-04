 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.64 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.64 crore in March 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 126.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022 up 23.05% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2022 up 20.81% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 83.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.84% returns over the last 6 months and 110.79% over the last 12 months.

20 Microns
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.64 135.40 126.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.64 135.40 126.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.01 66.31 66.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 3.12 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.39 9.08 9.04
Depreciation 3.22 2.83 2.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.23 38.19 36.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.10 15.87 12.01
Other Income 1.77 1.27 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.87 17.14 13.76
Interest 3.62 3.73 3.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.24 13.41 10.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.24 13.41 10.24
Tax 3.48 3.49 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 9.92 7.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 9.92 7.94
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.81 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.81 2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.81 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.81 2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
