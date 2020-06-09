20 Microns Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.27 crore in March 2020 down 2.84% from Rs. 116.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 9.63% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.15 crore in March 2020 down 8.95% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2019.

20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2019.

20 Microns shares closed at 31.75 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -16.01% over the last 12 months.