20 Microns Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 116.59 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.59 crore in March 2019 up 15.29% from Rs. 101.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019 up 72.13% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2019 up 14.44% from Rs. 14.54 crore in March 2018.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2018.

20 Microns shares closed at 42.80 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.