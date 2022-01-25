20 Microns Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.40 crore, up 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.40 crore in December 2021 up 0.68% from Rs. 134.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021 up 86.88% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2021 down 6.86% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2020.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2020.

20 Microns shares closed at 90.05 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.81% returns over the last 6 months and 144.37% over the last 12 months.