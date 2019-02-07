20 Microns Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore, up 11.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore in December 2018 up 11.33% from Rs. 92.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2018 down 20.72% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2018 down 3.26% from Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2017.

20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2017.

20 Microns shares closed at 42.80 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -5.31% over the last 12 months.