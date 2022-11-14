 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 162.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 95.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.

20 Microns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.78 185.91 162.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.78 185.91 162.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.21 94.65 83.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.82 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 -0.54 5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.39 14.71 13.35
Depreciation 3.34 3.44 3.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.70 51.40 39.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.01 21.44 16.12
Other Income 0.99 0.66 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.99 22.10 16.85
Interest 4.90 4.32 7.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.10 17.78 9.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.10 17.78 9.29
Tax 4.15 4.49 2.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.94 13.29 6.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.94 13.29 6.58
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.04 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.87 13.26 6.53
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 3.76 1.85
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.76 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 3.76 1.85
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.76 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm