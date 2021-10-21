20 Microns Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore in September 2021 up 26.15% from Rs. 128.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2021 down 22.79% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2021 up 0.25% from Rs. 20.20 crore in September 2020.

20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2020.

20 Microns shares closed at 62.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.44% returns over the last 6 months and 124.29% over the last 12 months.