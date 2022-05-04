 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.41 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.41 crore in March 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 140.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 18.37 crore in March 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 83.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.84% returns over the last 6 months and 110.79% over the last 12 months.

20 Microns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.41 161.25 140.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.41 161.25 140.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.67 78.27 75.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.85 1.10 -0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.73 3.08 -1.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.76 11.46 10.66
Depreciation 3.89 3.11 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.83 45.65 39.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.15 18.59 13.99
Other Income 0.66 1.54 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.80 20.12 14.95
Interest 4.22 4.24 4.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.58 15.89 10.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.58 15.89 10.91
Tax 3.90 4.19 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.68 11.69 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.68 11.69 8.15
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.06 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.63 11.64 8.14
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.94 2.30
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.94 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.94 2.30
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.94 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

 

first published: May 4, 2022 09:44 am
