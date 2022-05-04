20 Microns Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.41 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.41 crore in March 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 140.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 18.37 crore in March 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 83.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.84% returns over the last 6 months and 110.79% over the last 12 months.