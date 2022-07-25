 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore, up 58.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore in June 2022 up 58.25% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 129.08% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022 up 66.06% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 81.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.

20 Microns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.91 172.41 117.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.91 172.41 117.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.65 88.67 65.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 0.85 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -0.73 -8.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.71 11.76 12.72
Depreciation 3.44 3.89 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.40 49.83 32.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.44 18.15 11.53
Other Income 0.66 0.66 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 18.80 12.10
Interest 4.32 4.22 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.78 14.58 7.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.78 14.58 7.88
Tax 4.49 3.90 2.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.29 10.68 5.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.29 10.68 5.79
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.04 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.26 10.63 5.79
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 3.01 1.64
Diluted EPS 3.76 3.01 1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 3.01 1.64
Diluted EPS 3.76 3.01 1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
