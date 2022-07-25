20 Microns Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore, up 58.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore in June 2022 up 58.25% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 129.08% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022 up 66.06% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 81.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.