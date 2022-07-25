English
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    20 Microns Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore, up 58.25% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore in June 2022 up 58.25% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022 up 129.08% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022 up 66.06% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021.

    20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

    20 Microns shares closed at 81.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.91172.41117.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.91172.41117.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.6588.6765.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.820.850.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-0.73-8.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7111.7612.72
    Depreciation3.443.893.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.4049.8332.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4418.1511.53
    Other Income0.660.660.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1018.8012.10
    Interest4.324.224.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7814.587.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7814.587.88
    Tax4.493.902.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2910.685.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2910.685.79
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.040.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.2610.635.79
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.763.011.64
    Diluted EPS3.763.011.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.763.011.64
    Diluted EPS3.763.011.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #20 Microns #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.