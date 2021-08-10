20 Microns Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore, up 82.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore in June 2021 up 82.95% from Rs. 64.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021 up 696.19% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021 up 2541.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

20 Microns shares closed at 63.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.24% returns over the last 6 months and 107.47% over the last 12 months.