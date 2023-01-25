 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore in December 2022 down 4.06% from Rs. 161.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2022 down 23.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2021.

20 Microns
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.71 187.78 161.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.71 187.78 161.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.40 95.21 78.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.28 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.18 -0.14 3.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.51 15.39 11.46
Depreciation 3.33 3.34 3.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.77 53.70 45.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.63 20.01 18.59
Other Income 0.82 0.99 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.45 20.99 20.12
Interest 4.41 4.90 4.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.04 16.10 15.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.04 16.10 15.89
Tax 2.73 4.15 4.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.31 11.94 11.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.31 11.94 11.69
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.08 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.38 11.87 11.64
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 3.36 4.94
Diluted EPS 2.09 3.36 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 3.36 4.94
Diluted EPS 2.09 3.36 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited