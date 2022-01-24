20 Microns Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore in December 2021 up 7.68% from Rs. 149.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021 up 105.91% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2021 up 0.65% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2020.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2020.

20 Microns shares closed at 95.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.06% returns over the last 6 months and 153.93% over the last 12 months.