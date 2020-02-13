20 Microns Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.13 crore in December 2019 up 15.06% from Rs. 110.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2019 up 32.71% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in December 2019 up 11.66% from Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2018.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

20 Microns shares closed at 34.50 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.14% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.