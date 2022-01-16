Earnings to guide market momentum this week: Analysts

The stock market's momentum will be guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings season, with Reliance Industries, HUL and Bajaj Finance among those scheduled to announce their results this week, analysts said.

Focus would also remain on the COVID situation, global stock markets, investment pattern of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude, they added.

"The earnings season would gain pace this week and participants will be closely eyeing the results of some of the top names like Reliance, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever among others. Before that, markets will first react to the earnings of two heavyweights — HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank in early trade on Monday," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra further said among other events and data, expectations around the Union Budget have started triggering noticeable moves across the board. "Amid all, global cues and updates on the COVID situation are also on the market's radar," he added.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "The pre-Budget move has started in many pockets and that is likely to continue this week as well. Global markets are showing some volatility that will have some impact on our market as well."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"COVID cases are rising but the market is complacent about cases as the hospitalisation and mortality rate is very low. The market is likely to remain volatile ahead of new all-time high amid Q3 earnings, global cues, and pre-Budget expectations," he noted.

CEAT and Bajaj Finserv are among the other companies which will announce their Q3 numbers this week. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

"This week, the domestic market is expected to concentrate more on earning outcomes with banking and finance sector in focus. The market is also likely to gain momentum from trends in COVID cases and related restrictions along with cues from global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.