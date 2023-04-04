 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: ICRA

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

While better coal linkage availability would provide some respite, the margins would remain significantly lower than the levels seen in FY 2021-2022, the ratings agency said in its latest report.

The earnings of primary base metal industry is expected to remain weak in the near-term, mainly on high energy cost and range-bound market rates, according to ICRA.

ICRA expects the "primary base metal industry's earnings to weaken significantly in FY2023 and remain so in the near-term, owing to stubbornly high energy costs and range-bound metal prices," it said.

The list of base metals include aluminium, copper, nickel, tin, lead and zinc.