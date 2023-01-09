 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Earnings key risk for tech stocks after worst year since 2008

Bloomberg
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

While price-earnings multiples have come down from their peaks during the pandemic, many of the market’s biggest names continue to look expensive

Pedestrians in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Stocks climbed, Treasury yields tumbled and the dollar pushed lower after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against rampant inflation.

Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech.

While price-earnings multiples have come down from their peaks during the pandemic, many of the market’s biggest names continue to look expensive. At the same time, the profit outlook is weakening and the economy could be headed toward a recession as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to combat inflation.

There are also risks to key businesses, such as supply constraints for Apple Inc.’s iPhone or weakness in online advertising for Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. A slowdown in business spending could mean weaker trends for cloud computing, a key driver at Amazon.com Inc. and a risk UBS Group AG warned about in downgrading Microsoft Corp.

The confluence of a weak backdrop and shaky fundamentals suggests corporate earnings, the primary driver of stock prices, could disappoint. Last week, profits at tech bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. dropped by the most in more than a decade.

“The fundamentals of these companies are not improving, and at the margin they’re deteriorating,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, referring to Big Tech. “For growth stocks to work, you want to see improving fundamentals and estimates, and we’re not seeing that right now, which makes it hard to argue for multiple expansion.”