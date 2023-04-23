 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar meets Guyanese PM Mark Phillips, discuss energy, disaster resilience and defence cooperation

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, tweeted that he was happy to meet Prime Minister Phillips and other leaders, and discussed bilateral cooperation in energy, disaster resilience and preparedness, as well as defence.

S Jaishankar

Georgetown, Apr 23: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has called on Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips and vowed that India will partner with the South American country in its developmental journey.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in energy, disaster resilience and preparedness, as well as defence.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, tweeted that he was happy to meet Prime Minister Phillips and other leaders here.

"Discussed energy, disaster resilience & preparedness and defence cooperation. India will partner Guyana in its developmental journey," he tweeted.