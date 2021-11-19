MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 19, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Hang in there, business model is strong: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells investors

    Shares of Paytm, the largest and one of the most anticipated IPOs in India, plunged by 27 percent from the issue price within hours of listing. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Lunar eclipse tonight to be the longest one in 1,000 years
    Schools in Puducherry to be shut due to rainfall
    Tomorrow:

    IIT Delhi to hold 3rd SciTech Spins

    Close

  • Big story

    Go Fashion IPO subscribed 2.68 times on second day of bidding, retail portion booked 13.22 times

    Go Fashion IPO opened its Rs 1,013.61-crore public issue for subscription on November 17. The issue closes on November 22. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Data centres to emerge as fastest-growing asset class after COVID-19 waves: Survey

    According to a survey by Deloitte, third- party data centres are estimated to expand their capacity two to three times over the next few years; 54 percent of employees agree to work in a hybrid model. ​Read more.

  • Auto

    How auto brands should emphasize their electric ambitions

    As auto brands gear up to market an electric future to Indians, Storyboard18 caught up industry veteran Delna Avari to get her view on the electric vehicles market in India. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung to manufacture more "Make in India" smartphones

    Samsung, which has multiple popular smartphones like the Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, etc., currently manufactures over 60 million smartphones in India. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    'The Wheel Of Time' review: Expect action and legend and magic

    We can stop watching reruns of 'LOTR' now. 'The Wheel Of Time' on Amazon Prime Video marks the beginning of a wonderful new relationship between saga and audiences. Read the full review here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.