you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 03, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Star Health IPO subscribed 79% on final day of bidding with QIB portion fully booked

    Marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company closed the public issue on December 2 after witnessing 79 percent subscription to the IPO. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    CBSE class 12 English core paper on Dec 3
    Farmer groups all for continuing protest, another meet today
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Uttarakhand

    Close

  • Big story

    Two Omicron cases detected in Karnataka: Health Ministry

    The patients, identified as 66-year-old and 46-year-old males, have "mild symptoms", officials said, adding that their primary and secondary contacts have been traced. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Maharashtra govt revises COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers

    In its revised guidelines, the state govt has imposed strict restrictions only on passengers from "High Risk Countries", which are South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launched with 50MP triple-camera, 5000 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A13 5G that launched in the US on December 1 is the latest budget smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Read more.

  • Crypto corner

    How cryptocurrency has already divided top Indian policymakers

    The RBI has been opposing cryptocurrency saying it poses threats to macroeconomic stability, the prime minister has warned youngsters off it, but there are influential voices supporting its existence. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Artistes thank listeners after Spotify reveals most streamed songs with 'Wrapped 2021'

    'Wrapped 2021' is the third edition of the music streaming service's yearly compilations and Twitter has gone on overdrive with people sharing their most listened to artists and music. Read more.

#MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

