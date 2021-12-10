MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 10, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The BSE Sensex jumped 157.45 points to 58,807.13 while the Nifty50 rose 47 points to 17,516.80 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch the poll campaign in Goa.
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health to debut.
    Tomorrow:

    Farmers to vacate Delhi protest sites

    Close

  • Big story

    India extends suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31

    However, the DGCA clarified that some international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeks DCGI's nod for phase-3 trial of Sputnik Light as booster dose

    Recently, Serum Institute of India sought from DCGI approval for Covishield as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Indian economy likely to grow 9% next fiscal: Credit Suisse

    For the current financial year, the brokerage anticipates growth to be higher than the consensus forecast of 8.4-9.5 percent, and printing in at around 10.5 percent. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 14 Pro models likely to come without the notch

    Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Anand Mahindra weighs in on Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's mass layoffs via Zoom

    Anand Mahindra retweeted several people replying to his question, with most of them slamming Better.com's Vishal Garg for his actions. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.