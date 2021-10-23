MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 23, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Paytm gets SEBI's nod for Rs 16,600 crore IPO

    India's biggest public issue so far, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago, underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme
    ICICI Bank Q2 results
    Tomorrow:

    International Day of Climate Action 2021

    Close

  • Big story

    Petrol rate nears Rs 107/litre in Delhi after fresh hike

    Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across metros for the third consecutive day on October 22. With the fresh revision, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.89 a litre. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

    The Jammu and Kashmir government has made valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) reports not older than 72 hours of arrival mandatory for all Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    MacBook Air specifications leaked days after Apple launches MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip

    MacBook Air specifications and design details have leaked online. Apple is rumoured to launch the next MacBook Air in the middle of 2022. The new leak reveals some key details of the 2022 MacBook Air, suggesting that it will borrow some of the MacBook Pro specifications. Read more.

  • Your Money

    SREI Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund: SEBI

    SREI Mutual Fund Asset Management Pvt Ltd informed SEBI that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to SREI Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF). Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Alec Baldwin says 'heart is broken' after fatally shooting cinematographer

    Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said his "heart is broken" after he fatally shot a cinematographer on October 22 with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on the set of a Western he was filming in New Mexico. Read more.

