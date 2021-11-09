MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 09, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Route Mobile launches QIP to raise $100 million; option to upsize up to $150 million

    The net proceeds of the QIP would be utilised for augmenting long term cash resources, to fund organic or inorganic growth, or to enter into new businesses in line with the strategy of Route Mobile. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10th, 12th on November 9
    Poco M4 Pro launch
    Tomorrow:

    IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10, 11

    Close

  • Big story

    India’s transition to a green economy can create 50mn jobs, presents a $1-trillion opportunity: WEF

    As consensus emerges on the urgency and magnitude of the transformation needed to decarbonise the global economy, India’s role and contributions will be critical if the world is to achieve current targets, WEF said in a research paper. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    US lifts travel ban for vaccinated travellers: All you need to know

    Beginning November 8, travellers with official proof of full vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test report can fly to the United States. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Vivo V23e launched with MediaTek Helio G96, 50MP front camera

    Vivo V23e price in Vietnam is set at 8,490,000 VND, which is roughly Rs 27,900. The device comes in a single 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP surge over 5%; Binance Coin falls

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 52,01,400 and its dominance is currently 43.86 percent, an increase of 5.08 percent over the day. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Padma Awards 2020: Sushma Swaraj, PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut among 119 recipients

    Late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, and late singer SP Balasubramaniam were also conferred with the award posthumously. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.