MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 07, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market rebounds after 3-month low: Top 10 trading ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks


    Traders can continue with a stock specific approach. "And we may see trades on both sides if Nifty remains in a consolidation mode," says Sameet Chavan of Angel One. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these events


    Today:
    Rategain Travel Technologies IPO to open
    Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch
    Tomorrow:

    Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED on Dec 8 in money laundering case

  • Big story

    India’s airlines add more non-stop flights to their networks as air traffic nears pre-pandemic levels


    Even as the overall count of flights hovers between 85 and 90 percent of the approved schedule, the pandemic has ensured that there is more connectivity than ever before. Read more on this here.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    Omicron cases in India: What we know so far. 9-point guide


    States, such as Madhya Pradesh, that share their borders with others who have already reported Omicron cases, have increased precautionary measures. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India with 5000 mAh battery, Unisoc processor


    The device comes in a single 2GB RAM variant and sits below the Galaxy A03s, which was launched earlier this year. The Samsung smartphone is available for purchase via samsung.com and leading online portals. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Indian economy shows strong signs of recovery, upswing in 19 of 22 eco indicators


    High-frequency indicators (HFIs) are being monitored to track the progress of economic recovery in India since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country in January 2020. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account days after big interview post film set shooting

    In his first major interview since the tragedy in October, Alec Baldwin said he has "no idea" how a live round had gotten onto the set of "Rust". Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.