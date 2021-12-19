MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 19, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market declines 3% amid weak cues but these 31 smallcap stocks gain 10-40%

    On the sectoral front, BSE Realty index slipped over 7 percent, Telecom index lost 5.4 percent and FMCG index fell 4.5 percent. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi to inaugurate 5 projects in Goa
    BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' to begin
    Tomorrow:

    Schools in Chandigarh closed from December 20

  • Big story

    Govt assures top investors on Direct Overseas Listing; expresses concerns on startups flipping abroad


    The Government's assurance on overseas listing comes months after some of India's best-known startup founders and investors had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging the Centre to allow startups to list overseas. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 137 crore


    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 137 crore on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    New Instagram feature allows users to embed mini profiles on other websites


    Apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will now be able to embed a miniature version of their profiles. Read more.

  • IPO corner

    ‘But, who buys from Snapdeal?' Kunal Bahl answers ahead of IPO


    Kunal Bahl, the founder of the e-commerce company, shared his insights into what he felt was a key question among urban Indians: "But, who buys from Snapdeal?" Read on.

  • Tailpiece

    Does the year-end urge to make a list do more harm than good?

    Why are we obsessed with lists? And do they actually help us? How to stop ‘To Do’-ing yourself into feeling like a failure. Read more.

