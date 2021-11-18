MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 18, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Paytm to debut on November 18 | What could be the listing price?

    Paytm shares are currently traded at Rs 2,170-2,180 each in the grey market against its final issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi to inaugurate first Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceuticals sector
    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai
    Tomorrow:

    India reopens Kartarpur Sahib Corridor ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

  • Big story

    PhonePe crosses two billion transactions a month, highest till date


    The company which is the market leader in UPI transactions said that the growth comes from rapid traction across Tier II and III cities. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpasses those partially vaccinated


    The number of fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp's app beta version now available for download on Windows PC


    The beta version of WhatsApp’s desktop app is based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The UWP utilises multi-device functions to enable users to get notifications on desktop even if their phones are not connected to the internet. Additionally, notifications work even if the app is closed. Read more.

  • Auto

    Volkswagen powers up the grid to take on Tesla


    Underlining its electric ambition, Volkswagen has drafted in power industry veteran Elke Temme, who spent nearly two decades at German energy companies RWE and Innogy, to help the carmaker get in better shape to take on Tesla. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Attention, Potterheads. Harry Potter stars return to Hogwarts

    n what promises to be a treat for Potterheads, the stars of Harry Potter reunite once again for a special show to mark two decades of the iconic film franchise based on JK Rowling’s book series. Read more here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.