Last Updated : October 22, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities is of the view that the intraday texture of the market is weak and is likely to continue for some time. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    UK foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss to visit India
    James Bond’s No Time To Die to release in theatres in Maharashtra
    Tomorrow:

    Iskcon plans to protest in 150 countries

    Close

  • Big story

    Tata Motors DVR share price rises 10% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake

    Tata Motors DVR share price rose 10 percent on October 21 to close at Rs 255.55 after the Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    India’s 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination landmark is a laudable feat, and it’s a challenging road ahead

    While 74 percent of the eligible population in India have received at least one dose, only 30 percent are fully vaccinated — leaving the remainder outside the remit of adequate protection from the virus. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google's Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What are the differences?

    The Pixel 6 Pro is the biggest Pixel device till date, while the Pixel 6 series updates its camera hardware for the first time since the Pixel 3. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Online frauds, including QR Code scams, are rising. Here is how to stay safe

    If you end up losing money to a scammer, then there are only a few options available. First, use the help section in your payment app to report the fraudulent transaction. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Video of Shah Rukh Khan outside jail to meet son Aryan Khan breaks internet's heart

    Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 56 in November, was seen greeting people who were sitting in queue, doing a namaste before them as he was ushered out of the prison complex after meeting Aryan Khan. Read more.

