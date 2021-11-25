MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities feels the short-term trend of Nifty continues to be down and there is no confirmation of any significant bottom reversal at the lows. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in TN, Andhra and Kerala
    Vodafone Idea (Vi) price hike on prepaid plans from today
    Tomorrow:

    Constitution Day to be celebrated in Parliament's Central Hall

  • Big story

    Govt to ban private cryptocurrencies but will enable existing holders to exit


    The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government for the winter session of parliament beginning November 29. Read the full news report here.

    Close

  • Auto

    Ola Electric’s next online purchase window has been pushed. Again


    The next date for booking Ola’s electric scooters has been delayed to ‘late January’ from the originally scheduled December 16. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 specifications leaked ahead of Nov 25 launch event


    The company is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 7 series, which include the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and the base model Reno 7 SE. Read more.

  • Real Estate

    All you need to know about the HRERA order on assured returns schemes


    The order says that real estate developers have to make good on the promise of assured returns to buyers and deliver homes on time. Having said that, assured returns scheme is a risky proposition as it exposes the investment of allottees to a large extent. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Bill Gates recommends his 5 favourite books of 2021. Read any?

    Bill Gates said he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he got older, he started reading a lot more non-fiction. Read more.

