Last Updated : November 30, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Go Fashion to debut on November 30. What could be the listing premium?


    Women’s bottom-wear brand Go Colors operator Go Fashion is likely to debut with a 65-70 percent premium on the bourses on November 30. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu expected
    Go Fashion shares to debut
    Tomorrow:

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha meeting on Dec 1

  • Big story

    Twitter names Parag Agrawal as CEO after Jack Dorsey steps down


    The resignation of Jack Dorsey, who has been heading Twitter as its chief executive since 2015, will come into effect immediately. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    India joins China in supporting Africa to fight new COVID variant, to supply vaccines


    The central government has cleared orders placed so far by COVAX for supply of Covishield vaccines to African countries such as Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Moto G31 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 50MP triple-camera setup


    The phone competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India. Read more.

  • Crypto update

    'Omicron' cryptocurrency shoots up by 900% after WHO gives new COVID variant same name


    The unprecedented spike in the crypto token's value is apparently linked to its name being similar to the new potentially more infectious coronavirus variant. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    This artist claims to have made "world's whitest white paint"

    “White 2.0" is over 50 per cent brighter than the best-selling white acrylic paint, Stuart Semple claims. Read more on this here.

tags

