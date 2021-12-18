MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 18, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Crypto update

    RBI board discusses CBDC, private cryptocurrencies


    The RBI is in the process of rolling out a CDBC which is digital form of a fiat currency. At the same time, it has expressed its concerns on private virtual currencies citing the marcoeconomic risks. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Delhi Schools to reopen for class 6 from December 18
    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway
    Tomorrow:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5 projects

  • Big story

    All schools in Delhi to resume offline classes for Class 6 onwards from December 18


    The air quality in Delhi still remains in the "very poor" category. According to the Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR system, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339 at 9 am on December 17. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Serum Institute's Covovax vaccine gets WHO nod for emergency use

    SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla called the WHO's decision to grant EUL to Covovax "another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi 12 specifications, design renders leaked


    Xiaomi 12 design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone series is rumoured to debut on December 28. Read more.

  • Opinion

    Kudos for raising the minimum age of marriage for women. Now work towards changing mindsets


    On December 15, the Union Cabinet passed the proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. This was based on the recommendations by the Central Task Force committee that examined issues connected to age of motherhood. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    Most googled foods of the year and what makes them special

    Google has released its ‘Year in Search’ for 2021 list on the basis of what people searched for during the year. The data covers a range of categories, from news stories to movies, foods, actors and more. Read more.

