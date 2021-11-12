MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 12, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    One may expect Nifty to show choppy movement with weak bias for the short term. Further weakness from here could slide Nifty down to the important support of 17,600 levels, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Congress to observe Odisha Bandh
    Berger Paints to hike prices by 10 percent from November 12
    Tomorrow:

    Karnataka to hold first NEP Conclave on November 13

    Close

  • Big story

    Will Gurugram's loss become Noida's gain as Haryana implements new labour law

    The new labour law that comes into effect from January 15, 2022, mandates 75 percent reservation for local people in private sector jobs where the salary is less than Rs 30,000 a month. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    States, UTs to prepare plan to complete 1st dose of vaccination

    The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and also those whose second dose is overdue. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    From Lava Agni 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

    For our best smartphones under 20K list, we considered only the base models for each device. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Nearly half of American millennials comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency

    However, even with a surge in cryptocurrency investors, real estate and cash remains the preferred investments over next 10 years for American investors. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Chennai policewoman carries unconscious man on shoulders, wins praise

    Police inspector Rajeshwari is seen lifting an unconscious man from the footpath strewn with rubble. Without a second thought, she carries him on her shoulders. Read more.

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

