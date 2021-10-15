MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 15, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI approves Nykaa IPO worth Rs 4,000 crore: Sources

    Nykaa is looking to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh issuance of equity. Besides the fresh issue, which will be primary shares, the company is also looking at secondary share sale of 43.1 million shares. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Zero-emission, noiseless electric bus to ply on Pune-Mumbai route
    JEE Advanced results to be released
    Tomorrow:

    China to launch latest crewed space mission

    Close

  • Big story

    CBSE announces tentative dates for Class 10, 12 term exams; datesheet to be released on October 18

    Term 1 exams have been scheduled in November-December 2021, whereas, the Term 2 exams would be conducted in March-April 2022, the CBSE said, adding that all examinations would be conducted in offline mode. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    COVID-19 vaccination for children in India could begin in November: NK Arora

    COVID-19 vaccination for children under 18 with comorbidities can begin as early as October-end or November, said the chairman of Centre’s COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple event: AirPods 3 could launch alongside M1X MacBook Pro

    AirPods 3 were rumoured to be launched at the iPhone 13 event but that didn't happen, now all eyes are on October 19 event. Read more.

  • Your Money

    As India enters festive season, economic recovery strengthens

    Macroeconomic indicators show encouraging signs and consumption picks up, and policymakers and economists are now broadly confident the growth momentum will sustain, especially given that vaccinations continue at a brisk pace. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Coldplay releases details of their sustainable 2022 world stadium tour

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin said that their upcoming tour will partly be powered by a dance floor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and pedal power at the venues. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.